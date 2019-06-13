PALMYRA — Distracted driving is believed to have been a factor in a three-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon that sent a St. Albans woman to the hospital, police said.

The crash, reported around 2:26 p.m., took place at the intersection of Main Street, which is also U.S. Route 2, and Madawaska Road, Somerset County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Michael Mitchell said in a news release.

Rachel Bryant, 61, of St. Albans, was driving west on Main Street and trying to make a left turn onto Madawaska Road when her car was rear-ended by a 2001 BMW driven by Devin Corson, 21, of Palmyra, Mitchell said.

Bryant’s husband, Carroll Bryant, 65, also was in the car at the time.

The initial crash propelled Rachel Bryant’s car, a 2003 Kia Optima, into oncoming traffic in the eastbound lane, where it struck a 2004 Peterbuilt tractor-trailer driven by Robin Crawford III, 32, of Lincoln.

Rachel Bryant was taken to Sebasticook Valley Hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening injuries, Mitchell said.

He said all parties involved in the crash were wearing seat belts.

Corson was issued a summons for failure to produce evidence of insurance and failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle.

Speed and driver distraction are believed to have been factors in the crash, though Mitchell said he did not have details about what might have distracted Corson.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Pittsfield and Hartland fire departments, Pittsfield police and Maine State Police.

