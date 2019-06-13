The more the Democrats attempt to incriminate the Trump presidency, the more the Russians revel in their interference. Chaos in a democracy – the Russians are loving it!
Think about it, everyone! It’s time to move on and stop playing into the Russians’ hands.
Pamela Brant
Westbrook
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Life & Culture
Port Cities makes its Maine debut at Empire
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: During this bike-riding season, let’s look out for one another
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Senior citizen grappling with soaring CMP bills
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Russians reveling in attempts to incriminate President Trump
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: City should stop stalling, start working on shelter in Riverton