Looking back in time, when I first started out on my own, living in an apartment 53 years ago, my first electric bill was less than $2.50 per month.

Now, in my senior years, living in my own home, I have to pay $130 to $170 per month to Central Maine Power to stay warm or stay cool (depending on the season) and to see where I am going in the dark.

Lindley Deering

Raymond

