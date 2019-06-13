AUGUSTA — The Maine Senate on Thursday rejected a measure that would have allowed cities and towns to tack on a one percent sales tax on meals and lodging if first approved by local voters.

The 14-21 vote that defeated the bill comes just two days after the Maine House approved it by a narrow margin. The so-called “local option” sales tax has long been an objective of the state’s cities and towns, who say they are increasingly squeezed by the costs of providing services to residents and visitors amid decreases in revenue sharing by the state.

Advocates for the tax have tried to convince the Legislature to support it for three decades, and the House passed the measure — by just three votes — for the first time on Tuesday.

Supporters included the Maine Municipal Association and the Maine Mayors Coalition, which sent a bipartisan team to Augusta in March urging lawmakers to back the new tax.

Sen. Ben Chipman, D-Portland, unsuccessfully pitched the bill to his colleagues in a short floor speech, saying cities were increasingly dependent on raising revenue with the property tax, the only means available to them. On average, Chipman said, property taxes in Maine had increased by 27 percent over the last eight years.

He said city officials were “frustrated” by having to go to the same property tax source of revenue “over and over and over again.”

Chipman had prepared an amendment to the bill that would limit the application of the local tax to lodging stays but the Senate vote to reject the underlying bill prevented a debate on that proposal.

Under the original proposal, the city of Portland could collect an estimated $3 million a year if voters there approved a local sales tax. The bill also directed that 25 percent of the sales tax collected by cities and towns would be filtered back to the Maine Rural Development Authority, which supports economic development efforts in rural areas.

Opponents of the bill, including state Sen. Lisa Keim, R-Dixfield, said the bill was a tax increase. Keim also said Maine already has a 9 percent lodging tax, and adding 1 percent to that would put Maine among the states with the highest hotel tax in the nation. She said that would put Maine cities and towns, especially those near the state’s border with New Hampshire, which has a 9 percent lodging tax currently, at a competitive disadvantage.

The bill could face additional votes in the Legislature but with the calendar running out on the lawmaking session, which is set to end on June 19, the measure will likely die stranded between the two chambers.

