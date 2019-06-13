Westbrook police are searching for a man who assaulted a clerk at a convenience store and threatened him with a knife during a robbery Thursday afternoon.
The male suspect, whose image was caught on surveillance cameras, assaulted the clerk at the Big Apple store on Main Street around 4 p.m., Westbrook police said in a Facebook post.
Police said the robber, who remained at large late Thursday evening, took off on foot with a tip jar containing cash.
Though the images are grainy, the robber appears to be wearing a baseball cap and a camouflage jacket.
Anyone with information should contact Westbrook police at 854-0644 or ask to speak with Officer Jacqueline Lorenzen. Anonymous tips can be left at 591-8117.
-
News
Robber assaults store clerk, makes off with tip jar in Westbrook
-
Nation & World
ACLU sues feds over detention of immigrants
-
Nation & World
Boris Johnson takes strong lead in race to become next British prime minister
-
Sports
Thursday’s major league notebook: Dodgers get good news on Seager’s injury
-
Cops & Courts
State police say man stole truck from Belfast school bus lot