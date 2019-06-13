Maine State Police arrested a 54-year-old transient Thursday and charged him with stealing a truck that had been parked at Regional School Unit 71’s bus garage in Belfast.

Frank Johnson was charged with operating under the influence, operating after suspension and unauthorized use of property, the state police said in a news release on their Facebook page. The post said that Johnson stole a truck that belonged to a school bus driver just before 7 a.m.

Cpl. Stephen Hills, a state trooper, spotted the truck on North Frankfort Road in Frankfort as it drove past him. Hills said the truck was being operated in an erratic fashion. He pulled the truck over and arrested Johnson.

Johnson was being held at the Waldo County Jail.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: