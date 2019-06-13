ATLANTA — Josh Donaldson drove in the go-ahead run in Atlanta’s five-run fifth inning, and the Braves beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 on Thursday to complete a four-game sweep.

The Braves have won seven straight to pass Philadelphia for the NL East lead. The Phillies and Braves open a three-game series Friday night.

Julio Teheran (5-4) allowed two runs, one earned, in six innings. He has allowed no more than one earned run in his last eight starts.

Luke Jackson gave up Starling Marte’s run-scoring single in the ninth before recovering for his 10th save in 15 chances.

The Pirates have lost seven straight.

Joe Musgrove (4-7) struck out Donaldson in the first inning, three days after he hit Donaldson with a pitch that ignited a confrontation resulting in both players’ ejections. The short outing gave Musgrove the rare opportunity of making two starts in the same series.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

TWINS 10, MARINERS 5: Nelson Cruz homered and had three RBI, and utility infielder Ehire Adrianza’s hustle keyed a six-run sixth as Minnesota won at home.

Cruz homered in the third and added a two-run single in the sixth.

Max Kepler led off the sixth with a walk. Adrianza then singled Kepler to third and took second on a wild pickoff throw by Mariners reliever Brandon Brennan that allowed Kepler to score. Adrianza advanced on a wild pitch and scored on a ground ball by Jason Castro with the infield in, sliding headfirst to beat second baseman Dee Gordon’s throw.

Cruz and Kepler each drove in two runs with singles later in the inning.

