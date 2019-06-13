ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Shohei Ohtani became the first Japanese-born player to hit for the cycle, helping the Los Angeles Angels beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-3 Thursday night after a delay caused by a power outage.

Ohtani hit a three-run homer in the first inning and completed the feat with a single in the seventh. He is the eighth Angels player to hit for the cycle and the first since Mike Trout on May 21, 2013.

Albert Pujols also homered for the Angels, becoming the sixth player ever with 200 home runs in each league. He hit 445 in 11 seasons with St. Louis and has 200 in eight years with the Angels, including 12 this season.

Ohtani’s homer was his eighth of the season, and sixth in his last 11 games.

He led off the third with a double, then tripled in the fifth before Pujols’ home run.

TWINS 10, MARINERS 5: Nelson Cruz homered and had three RBI, and utility infielder Ehire Adrianza’s hustle keyed a six-run sixth as Minnesota won at home.

Cruz homered in the third and hit a two-run single in the sixth.

Max Kepler led off the sixth with a walk. Adrianza then singled Kepler to third and took second on a wild pickoff throw by Mariners reliever Brandon Brennan that allowed Kepler to score. Adrianza advanced on a wild pitch and scored on a ground ball by Jason Castro with the infield in, sliding headfirst to beat second baseman Dee Gordon’s throw.

Cruz and Kepler each drove in two runs with singles later in the inning.

BLUE JAYS 12, ORIOLES 3: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. homered to ignite a seven-run sixth inning, Cavan Biggio went deep twice and visiting Toronto hammered Baltimore.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 6, PIRATES 5: Josh Donaldson drove in the go-ahead run in a five-run fifth inning, and Atlanta beat visiting Pittsburgh to complete a four-game sweep.

The Braves have won seven straight to pass Philadelphia for the NL East lead. The Phillies and Braves open a three-game series Friday night.

Julio Teheran (5-4) allowed two runs, one earned, in six innings. He has allowed no more than one earned run in his last eight starts.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, NATIONALS 0: Zack Greinke took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and Arizona won at Washington.

Alex Avila and Jarrod Dyson homered for Arizona, which has won 7 of 8.

Greinke (8-2) pitched 7 1/3 innings, leaving after a 63-minute rain delay. The right-hander struck out three without a walk.

He had faced the minimum when Trea Turner led off the seventh with a grounder between first and second. First baseman Christian Walker made a diving stop but was unable to get off a throw against the speedy Turner, who legged out an infield single.

