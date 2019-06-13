ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions traded tight end Michael Roberts to the New England Patriots for a conditional draft pick.

ESPN reported that the Lions may get a seventh-round selection for Roberts, who became expendable after the Lions drafted Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson early in the first round and signed veterans Jesse James and Logan Thomas.

Roberts has 13 career receptions for 146 yards and three touchdowns in two seasons.

TEXANS: The team’s former security coordinator filed a discrimination complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, alleging his firing was racially motivated.

Jeff Pope, who worked for the team for nearly three years, was dismissed last month. The 11-page complaint was provided to The Associated Press by his attorney, N. Lucy Chukwurah. Pope alleged that former Texans general manager Brian Gaine unjustly initiated the firing of Pope and eight other black employees during his 17 months on the job.

Gaine was abruptly let go last week. The Texans said his dismissal was unrelated to Pope’s claim.

This has been a tumultuous offseason for the team’s front office. ESPN.com reported this week the Patriots had filed tampering charges against the Texans for illegally contacting New England director of player personnel Nick Caserio for their GM vacancy.

COLTS: Indianapolis cornerback Kenny Moore II has agreed to a four-year contract extension.

Financial details were not immediately available, but the NFL Network reported Moore will become the league’s highest-paid slot cornerback.

Moore recorded 37 tackles in 16 games as a rookie in 2017 after he was claimed off waivers from the Patriots. Last season, he won the starting job, led the team with three interceptions and finished fifth with 77 tackles.

CHIEFS: Kansas City signed kicker Harrison Butker to a five-year contract extension.

Butker, 23, was signed away from Carolina during the 2017 season, when Cairo Santos went on injured reserve. The former seventh-round draft pick wound up kicking so well he earned the full-time job, and the Chiefs released Santos the following year.

In two seasons with Kansas City, Butker is 62 of 69 on field goals and 93 of 97 on extra points.

