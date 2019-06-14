HIGH SCHOOLS

Lucas Judice of Thornton Academy finished seventh Friday in the boys’ 3,000-meter racewalk in the New Balance outdoor national high school meet at Greensboro, North Carolina.

Judice was timed in 15 minutes, 41.88 seconds.

Also, Katrina Tugman of Gorham was 16th in the girls’ 5,000 in 18:58.59, and Moxie Flanagan of Hampden Academy was 15th in the girls’ 3,000-meter racewalk in 16:27.44.

BASEBALL

EASTERN LEAGUE: Konner Wade pitched seven innings, allowing seven hits and one run as the Portland Sea Dogs (23-40) picked up a 3-1 win on the road over the Akron RubberDucks (34-32).

Jerry Downs and Ricardo Cubillan each had two hits for the Sea Dogs. Durbin Feltman picked up his third save of the season, pitching the final two innings.

The RubberDucks were held to seven hits with Conner Marabell the only repeat hitter. Evan Mitchell pitched five innings and allowed two runs on five hits.

NECBL: Joseph Porricelli had three hits and Gordon Graceffo allowed one run in five innings as the visiting North Adams Steeple Cats (5-1) collected a 5-1 victory against the Sanford Mainers (2-4).

Sanford finished with seven hits, including Orlando Adams’ homer in the sixth. Darren Williams gave up seven hits and four runs in five innings.

SOCCER

USL2: Emilo Ycaza, Matt Bentley and Kasper Andersen scored for GPS Portland Phoenix in a 3-1 win over the Seacoast United Phantoms in a Northeast Division game at Amesbury, Massachusetts.

The Phoenix, who have three wins and two ties in their last five games, are 6-2-2 overall and tied with the Western Mass Pioneers (6-0-2) for first with 20 points. Seacoast dropped to 1-6 (3 points, 7th place).

The Pioneers hold a substantial goal differential lead with a plus-13 compared to Portland’s plus-4.

Anderson and Bentley now have four goals each. Ycaza has two.

COLLEGES

WOMEN’S TRACK: The University of New England will add women’s outdoor track and field as a varsity sport starting in the spring of 2021.

The new program will be the 17th sport sponsored by the school.

HOCKEY

NHL: The Philadelphia Flyers acquired Matt Niskanen from the Washington Capitals for Radko Gudas in a one-for-one swap of defensemen that upgrades Philadelphia’s blue-line offense and gives Washington much needed salary-cap space.

• The New York Islanders and winger Jordan Eberle agreed to a five-year, $27.5 million contract.

GOLF

LPGA: Brooke Henderson opened a three-stroke lead in a 30-hole day at the Meijer Classic at Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Henderson completed an 8-under 64 in the rain-delayed first round and shot another 64 in the second round.

– Staff and news services

