The Maine Forestry Museum (formerly The Rangeley Lakes Region Logging Museum) invites every girl and boy aged 6 to 8 to sign up for the Little Miss and Mister Woodchip Contest to be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 26, at the Forestry Museum grounds at 221 Stratton Road, Dallas Plantation.

Contestants may sing a song or recite a poem; they may choose a favorite or write their own. (Other performances, such as dancing or playing musical instruments, will not be accepted.)

Every Woodchip contestant receives a prize.

Winners will ride in the Little Miss and Mister Woodchip float in the Forestry Museum parade on Saturday, July 27, and be introduced at the festival immediately after the parade.

The Woodchip program is part of the Museum’s 39th Annual Logging Festival being held on July 26 and 27.

To enter a child in the contest, contact Liz Pimentel at 917-836-1632.

The Maine Forestry Museum, located at 221 Stratton Road, opens Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. For more information about the Museum and its events, call 207-864-3939, or visit the museum’s facebook page and website: maineforestrymuseum.org

