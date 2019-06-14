President Trump said Friday that he will not fire White House counselor Kellyanne Conway for repeated violations of the Hatch Act, which bars federal employees from engaging in political activity in the course of their work.

“Well I got briefed on it yesterday, and it looks to me like they’re trying to take away her right to free speech,” Trump said during an interview on Fox News.

His comments came a day after the Office of Special Counsel publicly recommended Conway’s removal from federal office, calling her a “repeat offender.”

A report submitted to Trump found that Conway violated the Hatch Act on numerous occasions by “disparaging Democratic presidential candidates while speaking in her official capacity during television interviews and on social media.”

“No, I’m not going to fire her,” Trump said. “She’s just a great person. . . . She’s got to have a right of responding to questions.”

