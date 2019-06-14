ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Almost immediately after finishing a grueling 3.5-hour rescue effort Wednesday, carrying a 47-year-old woman who had slipped on wet granite on the Gorge Path down the trail to a waiting ambulance, rescuers were called to another trail to do it all over again.

In both incidents, hikers had slipped on wet granite and suffered lower leg injuries, park spokeswoman Christie Anastasia said.

The Gorge Path trail runs between Cadillac and Dorr mountains.

The second call was on the Norumbega Mountain Trail, where a 67-year-old man had fallen. Caring for and carrying out that hiker took 2.5 hours.

MDI Search and Rescue, a volunteer nonprofit, assisted park rangers in both rescues. Paramedics from the Bar Harbor Fire Department responded to the Gorge rescue and paramedics from the Northeast Harbor Ambulance service responded to Norumbega.

Share

< Previous

Next >