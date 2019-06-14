LE HAVRE, France — As roommates at the Women’s World Cup, Jodie Taylor and Beth Mead have built a connection that helped lead England into the second round of the tournament Friday.

Mead delivered a low cross from the left flank and Taylor sneaked into a central location, nudging the ball into the net to earn a 1-0 victory against Argentina and secure England’s place in the second round with a game to spare in Group D.

“I just knew where Beth was going to play it,” Taylor said. “It must be roommates becoming more connected. It was such a good ball from Beth. I do believe the closer you are as a team the better your performance will be on the pitch.”

Argentina had frustrated England for 61 minutes and goalkeeper Vanina Correa was nearly flawless – she even stopped a penalty kick – until Taylor and Mead connected.

Taylor’s goal ended a 540-day scoring drought that had stymied her from the 2017 European Championship.

JAPAN 2, SCOTLAND 1: Mana Iwabuchi had an early goal and Japan held off a late charge from Scotland at Rennes, France.

Iwabuchi, who was on the Japanese team that won the World Cup in 2011, scored in the 23rd minute to give Japan its first goal of the tournament. Yuika Sugasawa converted a penalty in the 37th minute to pad the lead going into the break.

Lana Clelland’s left-footed shot went into the top right corner of the net in the 87th minute as Scotland furiously worked to break through Japan’s defense.

ITALY 5, JAMAICA 0: Cristiana Girelli scored three goals to put Italy into the second round with a victory at Reims, France.

It was Italy’s second hat trick at the World Cup. Girelli joined Carolina Morace, who did it at the inaugural 1991 tournament.

Share

< Previous

Next >