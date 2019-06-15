HIGH SCHOOLS

Cayden Spencer-Thompson of Mattanawcook Academy became the first triple jumper in Maine history to surpass 50 feet as he finished third at the New Balance national championships in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Spencer-Thompson, a senior, shattered his all-time Maine best with a jump of 49-6 1/4 on his first attempt, then went beyond 50 feet on four of his last five jumps, improving to 50-7 1/4 on his fourth attempt.

GOLF

LPGA: Brooke Henderson birdied the final three holes Saturday for a 3-under 69 and a two-stroke lead over Annie Park in the Meijer LPGA Classic in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with Lexi Thompson three shots back after a 62.

Trying to break a tie for the Canadian victory record for both women and men, the 21-year-old Henderson had a 19-under 197 total at Blythefield Country Club. She opened with consecutive 64s, playing 30 holes Friday after rain delayed the start Thursday.

Park birdied the par-5 18th for her second straight 65.

Thompson, the 2015 winner, eagled the 18th, hitting her approach within 2 feet.

HOCKEY

NHL: The Kings bought out the final two years of defenseman Dion Phaneuf’s contract.

The 34-year-old veteran spent 93 games with Los Angeles, which acquired him in February 2018. Phaneuf scored 16 points and racked up 68 penalty minutes.

Phaneuf had two years left on a seven-year, $49 million contract through the 2020-21 season.

BASEBALL

MEMORABILIA: A Babe Ruth road jersey dating to 1928-30 sold at auction for $5.6 million.

Hunt Auctions says the price breaks a record for the most expensive piece of sports memorabilia ever sold. A Ruth jersey from 1920 previously sold for $4.4 million.

The auction was conducted at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees jersey was part of a collection of items that Ruth’s family put up for sale. His granddaughter, Linda Ruth Tosetti, says in a statement that a portion of the proceeds will go to charity.

COLLEGE: Jimmy Kerr’s first triple in two years helped Michigan build an early lead, Karl Kauffmann pitched seven strong innings and the Wolverines (47-20) opened their first College World Series appearance since 1984 with a 5-3 win over Texas Tech (44-19) at Omaha, Nebraska.

• Oregon State catcher and top draft pick Adley Rutschman won the Dick Howser Trophy as player of the year.

Rutschman was selected No. 1 by the Baltimore Orioles after batting .411 with a nation-leading .575 on-base percentage, 17 home runs, 58 RBI and a .751 slugging percentage.

EASTERN LEAGUE: The Portland Sea Dogs’ game against the Rubber Ducks scheduled for Saturday in Akron, Ohio, was postponed and will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday beginning at 1:05 p.m.

• Portland Sea Dogs left-hander Darwinzon Hernandez was promoted to Triple-A Pawtucket.

Also, infielder Ricardo Cubillan was assigned to short-season Lowell, infielder C.J. Chatham was activated from the injured list and right-hander Hunter Smith was received from Class-A Salem.

TENNIS

STUTTGART OPEN: Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime will play Italy’s Matteo Berrettini in the final at Stuttgart, Germany.

The 18-year-old Auger-Aliassime progressed to his third tour-level final without playing on Saturday as compatriot Milos Raonic withdrew ahead of their semifinal due to back problems. The sixth-seeded Raonic lost last year’s final to Roger Federer, who opted not to defend his title.

Berrettini defeated Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff 6-4, 7-5 in the other semifinal.

