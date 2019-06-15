STANDISH – Brewer High coasted to a second straight Class B state softball championship Saturday afternoon with a 7-1 win over York at Richard W. Bailey Field on the campus of St. Joseph’s College.

Libby Hewes pitched a five-hitter and Kenzie Dore crushed a three-run home run to lead the Witches.

York pitcher Abby Orso struck out eight. She also provided the Wildcats only run with a towering homer over the left field fence.

Brewer, the top seed in the North, finished 18-2, its only losses coming to Class A teams. Last year, Brewer finished 20-0, including a 1-0 win over Greely in the state championship.

On Saturday, Brewer took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Hewes reached on a bloop single to left. She advanced to second on a wild pitch, with two outs. Becca Gideon singled her in with a grounder threading the hole between the shortstop and third baseman.

The Witches scored two more in the second inning after loading the bases on three singles, with no outs. Pitcher Abby Orso struck out two batters, but two wild pitches followed, scoring two.

In the top of the fourth. Brewer’s Jordan Goodrich, with two outs and an 0-2 count, lined a single to right. Hewes followed with an infield single. Dore, a .524 hitter this year, followed and pounced on the first pitch, sending it over the fence in center, 220 feet away. Her sixth home run of the season gave Brewer a 6-0 lead.

With two hits and an error, Brewer added a run in the seventh.

York (16-4) had few opportunities. The Wildcats recorded two-out hits in each of the first three innings, stranding the runner each time. The Wildcats had only two more baserunners, including Orso’s homer.

