BREWER — Scarborough High continued its domination of Class A softball, winning its third consecutive state championship Saturday afternoon.

In winning their 60th straight game, the Red Storm received strong pitching from Bella Dickinson and timely hitting to defeat Skowhegan 11-1 at Coffin Field.

Scarborough finished 20-0 for the third consecutive year, winning its seventh Class A state title since 2007.

Skowhegan (19-1) lost to Scarborough for the fifth time in the state championship game.

Dickinson opened the scoring with a three-run triple in the second inning. Mollie Verreault began the rally with a two-out double. After two walks, Dickinson tripled into the right-field corner.

Sydney Reed hit a one-out home run for Skowhegan in the third inning.

Then the Red Storm broke it open with seven runs in the sixth, capped by a grand slam by Courtney Brochu. All the runs came with two outs.

Share

< Previous

Next >