COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A crowd has gathered at the George H.W. Bush presidential center at Texas A&M University as part of a birthday celebration for the 41st president and his wife Barbara.
Members of the Bush family gathered Saturday to lay a wreath at the couple’s gravesite. George Bush enjoyed skydiving, often at his family’s summer home in Kennebunkport, Maine. Later today, 12 of the couple’s grandchildren are scheduled to skydive in Texas along with military veterans.
Bush’s birthday was June 12, 1924, and his wife’s was June 8, 1925. Barbara Bush died in April 2018 and George Bush died Nov. 30.
Saturday’s gathering followed an event Wednesday when friends and family of the former president recalled his prolific letter writing and marked the first day of issue for a U.S. Postal Service stamp honoring him.
