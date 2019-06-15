The Westbrook Police Department is urging residents not to call it with complaints about concert noise at the city’s new Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row, saying it ties up the department’s two dispatchers and prevents them from handling urgent calls.

The department posted Saturday on its Facebook page to say residents have continued to call its dispatch line with noise complaints about Rock Row despite multiple requests to stop. Noise coming from the new concert venue has been the object of many residents’ ire since it opened in late May.

“Our dispatchers are responsible for answering all non-emergency calls for service here in Westbrook, as well as 9-1-1 calls from Westbrook, Yarmouth and Falmouth,” the department said in its Facebook post. “On top of that, (they are) handling the radio traffic from officers, firefighters and EMTs on calls, too.”

The department said it already had received 10 noise complaint calls as of early Saturday afternoon that stemmed from a sound check performed by one of the bands scheduled to play Saturday night.

Westbrook police said all noise complaints should be registered by calling 558-6007, the number for Rock Row’s noise compliance officer.

