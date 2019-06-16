WINDHAM – Can a home measuring 6,537 square feet be best described as “comfortable”?

Absolutely, if the house is this custom, shingled, lakefront masterpiece at 12 Clearwater Cove. And not only because there are 13 heating zones.

The year-round property on 2.38 private, beautifully landscaped and hardscaped acres included 140 feet on Sebago Lake basin, a stone’s throw from the opening out to the main lake. A boater’s paradise, indeed, and there’s a double dock (one extending off the other) to provide plenty of slips for guests traveling by water.

What appealing sights will greet them upon arrival? To begin, a lush lawn alive with birdsong, and a flagstone path curving up to a huge deck on which you could host a fair-sized wedding, and which looks south across the water to the far shore, and west to White’s Bridge and glorious sunsets.

And then, continuing with a 14-room home that is primarily single-level; exquisitely crafted; sophisticated in design; and above all, welcoming.

Every room, it seems, must be somebody’s favorite. The open-concept gourmet’s kitchen, whose stainless appliances are by Wolf and Viking, flows out over a two-level bar into a lake-facing sitting area, with exposed-beams cathedral ceiling, and into a coffered-ceiling dining room with a glass-and-stone gas fireplace.

A hallway behind the kitchen leads past a wet bar and a pantry-like film library into a wonderful big-screen movie theater. Nearby are a bedroom with a charming sitting room, and a home gym with lake views.

The very private and spacious first-floor master suite has its own, stacked-stone fireplace; a sumptuous bath with both a jetted tub and a step-in,tiled shower enclosure; and a cool multi-closet walk-in, with built-ins throughout.

The two-story great room is especially dramatic, featuring a towering stone fireplace, and a ceiling that is not only coffered; it’s angled, too, to stunning effect.

The upstairs level provides a fine and cozy suite for guests, plus a good-sized crafts studio, or games room (it’s tenanted by a pool table at present). Outside are a balcony-style office with a pair of reading alcoves and lighted recesses for objets d’art display, and a sweetly paneled library loft with a wall of shelving.

Down the hall is yet another haven: The “tower” room, a pretty, covered porch that overlooks the grass and the lake from on high, and in its openness perfectly unifies home and setting. On a summer evening, what could be more comfortable?

The home at 12 Clearwater Cove, Windham, is listed for sale at $1,950,000 by David Banks of RE/MAX By The Bay. For more information or to schedule a viewing, please contact David at 773-2345 or at [email protected]

