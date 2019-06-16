It struck me that in Jim Fossel’s column about Maine conservatives and gun control legislation (June 2), he seemed to think that they should not compromise with the governor on any legislation unless they get some political advantage.

I didn’t see any mention of ways to prevent people from being shot. It seems the important thing to conservatives is the political advantage for them. I guess they think “thoughts and prayers” are sufficient.

Brian Leonard

Portland

