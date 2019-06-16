I am appalled at all the money the Maine Turnpike Authority is spending on the open road tolling project at Exit 44 in Scarborough. This is a totally unnecessary project.
Even during the construction, with only one E-ZPass lane open, there were no serious backups at the toll plaza.
Clearly, the turnpike authority has too much money to spend on pet projects. Wouldn’t it be nice if some of that money could be used to fix secondary roads and bridges, where it is sorely needed?
The turnpike authority should be a part of the Maine Department of Transportation so that toll collections can be used where most needed in the state and not on unnecessary pet projects.
Mogens Ravn
Saco
