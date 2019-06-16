Nobody talks about the unwanted children. The abortion fight is all about the fetus versus a woman’s right. Nobody talks about the millions of unwanted children.

My brother and I were unwanted and we stayed unwanted. Our mother, who did not allow us to call her “Mother,” nor “Mom,” never hugged us and never ever told us that she loved us. My brother still suffers.

Talk about the suffering of the unwanted children. There are millions of them.

Robert Billings

Bremen

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: