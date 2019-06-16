A performance by humorist Tim Sample, a model train exhibit, a postal stamp cancellation and a town breakfast and tour hosted by Sebasticook Valley Hospital are on tap Wednesday for the town of Pittsfield’s bicentennial celebration.

The day’s events will start at 7 a.m. with the hospital breakfast at 167 Leighton St. and a tour of the hospital starting at 9 a.m., according to Town Manager Kathryn Ruth. The events are free and open to the public.

The postal stamp cancellation event will follow at 8 a.m. at the Pittsfield Depot, and the model train exhibit will open at 10 a.m. at Pittsfield Public Library.

“It is the big day,” Ruth said Friday of Wednesday’s bicentennial.

The town was incorporated June 19, 1819.

“The town and all of the surrounding towns are looking forward to the 200th birthday of the town of Pittsfield,” Ruth said Friday. “The events have been in the planning for the last couple of years and discussions were held before that. A whole host of organizations, businesses, community members and volunteers have been working tirelessly the last few months. …”

The Moses Martin recognition will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Veterans Park. Martin was the town’s first permanent settler, in 1795. At 3 p.m., the Etta May Nelson Libby Extraordinary Letter Carrier recognition will be held at the Pittsfield Depot. The Pittsfield Depot re-dedication is scheduled for 3:15 p.m., also at the depot.

The days’ activities will end Wednesday evening with a 7 p.m. performance by Tim Sample at Hathorn Park.

Then on Thursday, river paddling tours will start at 10 a.m. at Mill Pond, and at 6 p.m. a concert featuring Skyliners will be held at the park.

The week’s activities are just part of a yearlong host of events scheduled to celebrate the town’s bicentennial.

“Events are coming up each month as we head to the end of the year,” Ruth said.

Those activities are listed on the town’s website: www.pittsfield.org.

Bud’s anniversary party, a bike rodeo and a time capsule opening were held Saturday; and a pond fire, an illuminated boat parade and a golf tournament were held Sunday.

The Ukulele Orchestra of Greater Brewer will perform at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Universalist Unitarian Meeting House.

