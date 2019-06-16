HIGH SCHOOLS

Travis Snyder of Thornton Academy earned All-America honors for the second time, Cayden Spencer-Thompson of Mattanawcook Academy became a three-time All-American and Victoria Bossong of Cheverus smashed her all-time Maine best in the 400 meters on the final day of the New Balance nationals in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Snyder, a senior, placed third in the pole vault at 16 feet, 5 1/4 inches. Snyder also was an indoor All-American this year.

Spencer-Thompson, a senior who finished third Saturday in the triple jump (50-7 1/4), added impressive performances Sunday in the high jump and long jump. He tied for sixth in the high jump at 6-8 1/4, then placed ninth in the long jump at 24-1 1/2. Thompson owns all-time Maine marks in all three events.

Bossing, a sophomore, lowered her record in the 400 by more than 1.5 seconds while finishing eighth in 53.81 seconds – nearly three seconds faster than the next-best runner in Maine history.

TRACK AND FIELD

HALL TRIUMPHS: Kate Hall of Casco won the long jump at the Adidas Boston Boost meet with her second-best jump ever – 22 feet, 3 inches.

Hall, this year’s U.S. indoor champion, took the lead with a jump of 21-11 on her third attempt, then jumped 22-3 on her fifth attempt and 22-2 1/4 on her final attempt. Hall’s longest jump is her national high school record of 22-5, set in 2015.

BASEBALL

EASTERN LEAGUE: Jhon Nunez hit an RBI single and a solo homer to lead the visiting Portland Sea Dogs to a 4-0 win over the Akron Rubber Ducks in the first game of a doubleheader. Dedgar Jiminez (2-3) earned the win, allowing three hits, three walks and no earned runs, striking out four.

In the second game, Joey Curletta recorded three RBI to help the Sea Dogs (25-40) to a 6-3 win over the Rubber Ducks (34-34). Akron took a 2-0 lead in the first on a two-run homer by Wilson Garcia before the Sea Dogs scored four runs in the third. Curletta hit a two-run double in the fifth to make it 6-2.

GOLF

LPGA: Brooke Henderson won the Meijer Classic at Grand Rapids, Michigan, to break the Canadian record for tour victories with nine.

Henderson, 21, led wire-to-wire for her second victory in three years in the event, closing with a 2-under 70 in chilly conditions to hold off Lexi Thompson, Nasa Hataoka, Su Oh and Brittany Altomare by a stroke.

AUTO RACING

XFINITY SERIES: Christopher Bell won the race at Iowa Speedway, his fourth victory of the season and second straight in Newton, Iowa.

Bell led 186 of 250 laps to claim his second short track win of 2019 by nearly two seconds. He also won at Bristol in April.

NASCAR TRUCKS: NASCAR overturned a victory for the first time since 1960 when Brett Moffitt was declared the winner of the race at Iowa Speedway after Ross Chastain’s No. 44 truck failed a post-race inspection.

Chastain led the final 141 laps of the 200-lap race. But the series managing director, Brad Moran, said the truck was too low when it was measured with NASCAR’s height sticks, even going so far as to say Chastain’s truck was “extremely low” in the front.

OXFORD PLAINS: Kelly Moore of Scarborough won the 50-lap Super Late Model race Saturday night. Finishing second was Curtis Gerry of Waterboro and Scott Robbins of Dixfield took third. Shawn Knight of South Paris won the Street Stock race. Owen Stuart of Naples tookn the 15-lap Rookie class main event and Bub Dow of West Paris captured the 15-lap featured race.

HORSE RACING

PEGASUS STAKES: Maximum Security, racing for the first time since being disqualified in the Kentucky Derby, finished second in the race at Monmouth Park in Oceanport, New Jersey.

King for a Day stalked Maximum Security from the start, took the lead in the stretch and posted a one-length victory over the 1-20 favorite.

– Staff and news services

Share

< Previous

Next >