Mid Coast Hospital

Owen Christopher Dighton, born June 3 to Jason and Kristen Dighton of Alna. Grandparents are Marc Stevens and Patty Stevens, both of Nobleboro, William Dighton of Alna and Kim Pearlee of Edgecomb.

Rylee Michelle Whalon, born June 3 to Ryan Matthew Whalen and Brittany Marie Pennell of Brunswick. Grandparents are Michael and Mariah Pennell of Bowdoin and Tracy Whalon of Lisbon.

St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center

Ty’Cere J’Lil, born in June to Tiffany Field of Lewiston. Grandparents are Daniel Field of Litchfield, Joy Smith of Auburn, Louise Field and Jeannine and Donald Smith, all of Lewiston.

