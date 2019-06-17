Spoiler alert: There’s no way I’m not going to love a wine bar with over 500 wines by the bottle and a cocktail menu. But even before pursuing the drink options, I was charmed just entering from the cozy front porch at Conundrum in Freeport.

CONUNDRUM WINE BISTRO WHERE: 117 Route 1, Freeport PHONE: (207) 865-0303 WEBSITE: conundrumwinebistro.com HOURS: 4:30-9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday AMENITIES: Parking lot, heated enclosed back patio and taco bar next door. BOTTOM LINE: Cozy spot for wine lovers; perfect spot for a date. WHEELCHAIR ACCESS: No

The main bar area was also inviting, with both high-tops and sofas, as well as music at a reasonable volume. But what really wowed me and my drinking companions was the large enclosed back patio, complete with heating when needed. It was hard to decide where to sit, but opting for speed, we sat directly at the bar, hanging our purses on the hooks underneath.

Luckily, I had done an arm workout earlier and was therefore able to lift the massive drinks menu. Conundrum is, above all, a wine bar, so that makes up the bulk of the menu, but I was delighted to discover six cocktails in the $9-$10 range. (There were even three beer-based cocktails in the $10-$11 range, as well as 14 draft beers.) When I saw that there was a key lime martini, my fate was sealed.

At first, I was disappointed not to see a graham cracker crumb rim on my glass, but all was forgiven when I tasted the masterful blend of Absolut Vanilla, fresh lime juice, pineapple juice and cream. From that moment on, all I could hear was Jimmy Buffett as I sipped my way onto an imaginary beach. The last sip was as good as the first, and I was truly sad when my glass was empty.

My companions stuck to the original wine mission, one ordering an $8 Conundrum Table Red, which she pronounced “jammy” as she happily consumed it, and the other selecting a “delightful” $8 Vouvray chenin blanc. We also had a $14 cheese board that came with three cheeses, pickles, fig jam, mustard, warm bread and crackers. The bread and crackers were so good that we asked if they were made in house (they’re not, but the pasta is). Our server won us over when she turned our cheese board around so that we wouldn’t miss a piece of cheese that we couldn’t see from our side. At some point, we also checked out a fabulous $10 Touriga Nacional red from Setubal, Portugal, and a lovely Valdobbiadene Prosecco.

The wine menu is too extensive to cover thoroughly in this space, especially after taking up a paragraph waxing poetic about a key lime martini. Suffice it to say that there is an entire page of bubbly by the bottle, an entire page of white wines by the glass ($8-$13), and an entire page of red wines by the glass ($7-$15). There are also half glasses available (for amateurs, I guess) and you can try the wines before you decide what to order. There’s a remarkably long list of wines for sale by the bottle, with the Cabernet Sauvignon section alone taking over two full pages. Quite a few wines are no longer in stock, so the list could probably use a bit of updating (it’s been in business for over 18 years), but that won’t stop me from returning the next time my liver and I are in Freeport.

Angie Bryan is a former diplomat who is enjoying getting acquainted with her new home in Portland, one cocktail at a time.

