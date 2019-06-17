U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dominic M. Pompeo graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

He completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Pompeo earned distinction as an honor graduate.

He is a 2013 graduate of Gorham High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in 2017 from Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida.

He is the son of John M. Pompeo and Janice L. Pompeo and stepson of John Lesser, all of Gorham, and the grandson of Carolyn and Donald O’Brien of Buxton.

