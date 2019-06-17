MILITARY REUNIONS

The last reunion of USS Iwo Jima (LPH2/LHD7) shipmates for all ship’s company and embarked Navy and Marine Corps personnel who were on board, Oct. 2-5, Sheraton Waterside Hotel, Norfolk, Virginia. Call: Robert G. McAnally at 757-723-0317; email: [email protected]; or go to: http://ussiwojimashipmates.cfns.net/.

Army 2nd Infantry Division, 98th annual national reunion, Sept. 18-22 in Tucson, Arizona. Email Bob Haynes at [email protected] or call 224-225-1202.

CLASS REUNIONS

Deering High School classes of the 1950s, annual luncheon, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 26 at the Fireside Inn, Riverside Street, Portland. For more details, call Cynthia Snow Simpson at 854-0042 or Jan Hall Jaworski at 797-0560.

Deering High School class of 1964, 55th reunion, noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 23, at DiMillo’s Restaurant, 25 Long Wharf, Portland. $25 per person. Contact is [email protected]

Portland High School class of 1950, reunion, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 10, DiMillo’s Restaurant, 25 Long Wharf, Portland. Merged with class of 1951. Registration required by Aug. 31 by calling Patricia LaPierre Bickford at 772-4464 or Rose Valente Carter at 775-2416.

Portland High School class of 1951, reunion, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 10, DiMillo’s Restaurant, 25 Long Wharf, Portland. Merged with class of 1950. Registration required by Aug. 31 by calling Leon Strout at 797-7830 or Tina Colello Mortimer at 781-3562.

Portland High School class of 1960, reunion luncheon, Sept. 5 at the Stockhouse Restaurant & Sports Pub, 506 Main St., Westbrook. Ordering off the menu. Deadline to register is Aug. 24 by calling Patti Nevers at 747-4814 or emailing [email protected] or calling Pat Sangillo at 603-746-4931 or emailing [email protected]

Portland High School class of 1963, alumni reunion buffet luncheon, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 16 at DiMillo’s Restaurant, 25 Long Wharf, Portland. Buffet $35 per person (includes tax and gratuity). RSVP by Aug. 1 to: Michael Pizzo, 88 Christy Road, Portland, ME 04103. Make checks payable to: PHS class of 1963.

Portland High School class of 1964, 55th reunion luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at DiMillo’s Restaurant, 25 Long Wharf, Portland. Cost is $30 per person. Send check by July 10 to: Carol Roderick, 37 Westlawn Road, Portland, ME 04103. For more details, email [email protected]

Portland High School class of 1969, 50th reunion, Aug. 3 at the Elks Lodge, 1945 Congress St., Portland. The class is planning to include: social hour, dinner, dance, also sunset cruise and golfing if there is enough interest. Those whose addresses have changed since the last reunion should forward their email or mailing address to Suzanne Winch Meserve at [email protected] or call 775-3681.

South Portland High School class of 1966, reunion luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at Easy Day, 725 Broadway, South Portland. Classmates and guests are welcome. Contact is Larry “Spike” Spires at 978-807-8422 or [email protected]

South Portland High School class of 1969, 50th reunion, 5-11:30 p.m. Aug. 3, Doubletree Hotel, 303 Maine Mall Road, South Portland. For ticket information, email [email protected]

South Portland High School class of 1948, 71st and final class reunion, noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 14, Portland Country Club, 11 Foreside Road, Route 88, Falmouth. Reserve roast sirloin or fillet of haddock by Aug. 1 by calling Dick Ingalls at 838-3547 or emailing [email protected] or calling Hobie Harnden at 799-1121 or emailing [email protected]

Thornton Academy class of 1969, 50th reunion, 6 p.m. Oct. 19, Biddeford-Saco Country Club, 101 Old Orchard Road, Saco. Cost is $25. For more details or to RSVP by July 31, contact Meredith Searle Roberts at [email protected]

