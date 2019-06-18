AUGUSTA — The Maine Senate unanimously approved a bill Tuesday that would extend the statute of limitations for prosecuting sexual assaults in Maine from seven years to 20 years.
Maine’s limit is among the shortest in the nation, with only three other states having shorter limits.
“With increased and ongoing public discussions about the reality sexual assault victims face, we know the law we have right now just doesn’t make sense. I’m so glad my colleagues in the Senate stepped up to support this important measure,” the bill’s sponsor, Sen. Erin Herbig, D-Belfast said.
The bill will now go to Gov. Janet Mills for her consideration.
