Former Portland High star Terion Moss has left the University of Maine men’s basketball program.

Moss averaged 27 minutes per game as a true freshman for the Black Bears in 2018-19, averaging 5.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists, making 15 starts and playing in 29 games. Maine was 5-27 overall.

Moss, a 5-foot-10 point guard, was the consensus 2018 high school player of the year in Maine. He has not returned phone calls or text messages from the Press Herald.

Tyson McHatten, UMaine’s senior associate director of athletics, confirmed Tuesday that Moss is “not currently” with the program.

Moss is the second starting guard to transfer since the end of the 2018-19 season. Shortly after Maine’s final game, redshirt junior Isaiah White, the Black Bears’ second leading scorer each of the past two seasons, announced his intention to transfer to pursue a graduate degree. He has since announced he will be at the University of Portland in Oregon.

On Monday night, Moss’ club team coach, Rob Pilsbury of Blue Wave Basketball, told Bangor television station WFVX that Moss intended to transfer. Pilsbury did not return phone and email messages.

Portland High basketball coach Joe Russo said he was surprised to hear that Moss was transferring. Russo said he had seen Moss earlier this month and “he didn’t say anything to me. Everything was positive.”

Share

< Previous

Next >