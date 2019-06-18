Boston Celtics big man Al Horford will opt out of his contract and become an unrestricted free agent this summer, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

But both Horford and the Celtics have interest in renegotiating his deal in Boston, Wojnarowski reported.

Horford will be passing up on just over $30 million next year, but renegotiating his deal could be a win-win for both Horford and the Celtics. For Horford, a three- or four-year deal could lock in significantly more money guaranteed than the $30 million he would have received. For the Celtics, getting their star big man at a bit of a discount helps their cap situation as they enter a suddenly uncertain summer. Retaining Horford will be important as they look to compete against the likes of the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers with a young roster — perhaps no other player in the NBA is better well-equipped to deal with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid than Horford.

The Celtics will need to convince the 33-year-old Horford they plan to compete at a high level next year – he has made it clear that while he likes Boston, he wants to compete in the playoffs. Barring a roster shakeup this summer, a core of Horford, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward and Marcus Smart would figure to be in contention for a solid playoff seed.

Horford averaged 13.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game last year. The Celtics were five points per 100 possessions better when he was on the floor.

