LISBON — Levi Tibbets had a double and single to lead Lisbon to an 8-1 win over Topsham in a Junior Legion game on Tuesday.

Caleb Philips added two hits for Lisbon, while Justin Tibbets and Neil Larochelle each had a double.

Ty Knowlton had two hits for Topsham.

CMG FINANCIAL BASEBALL LEAGUE

ACADEMY MORTGAGE SWEEPS: Ryan Gambardella scattered three hits, striking out 13 batters and walking one, as Academy Mortgage (2-0) to a 4-1 win over Bonny Eagle (0-3) in Game 1 of a doubleheader at Scarborough.

Zach Alofs had two singles for Academy Mortgage (2-0), while Brennan Dill and Kyle Durgin each had RBI singles.

Academy completed the sweep with a 13-1 win in the second game, jumping out to a 6-0 lead and cruising to the win.

TROIANO’S, SACO BIDDEFORD SPLIT: Bradley McMains struck out eight over four innings and Troiano’s Property Service took advantage of two errors and a wild pitch to rally past Saco Biddeford Savings, 4-3, in game one of a doubleheader.

In the second game, Saco Biddeford Savings used a three-run fourth inning to pull away for a 5-2 win.

Kyle Dion pitched five innings, striking out five and giving up three hits.

BRUNO’S SWEEPS GREELY: Dante Tocci pitched a four-hitter with four strikeouts and one walk, and hit an RBI sacrifice fly in the third inning as Bruno’s cruised to a 4-0 win over Greely in the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday in Cumberland.

Trey Walter added two hits, an RBI and a stolen base.

In the second game, Anthony Dimillo had a two-run single in the third, and Aiden Dimillo and Sam Payne added RBI doubles in the fifth as Bruno completed the sweep, 8-3 win.

