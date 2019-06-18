LISBON — Levi Tibbets had a double and single to lead Lisbon to an 8-1 win over Topsham in a Junior Legion game on Tuesday.
Caleb Philips added two hits for Lisbon, while Justin Tibbets and Neil Larochelle each had a double.
Ty Knowlton had two hits for Topsham.
CMG FINANCIAL BASEBALL LEAGUE
ACADEMY MORTGAGE SWEEPS: Ryan Gambardella scattered three hits, striking out 13 batters and walking one, as Academy Mortgage (2-0) to a 4-1 win over Bonny Eagle (0-3) in Game 1 of a doubleheader at Scarborough.
Zach Alofs had two singles for Academy Mortgage (2-0), while Brennan Dill and Kyle Durgin each had RBI singles.
Academy completed the sweep with a 13-1 win in the second game, jumping out to a 6-0 lead and cruising to the win.
TROIANO’S, SACO BIDDEFORD SPLIT: Bradley McMains struck out eight over four innings and Troiano’s Property Service took advantage of two errors and a wild pitch to rally past Saco Biddeford Savings, 4-3, in game one of a doubleheader.
In the second game, Saco Biddeford Savings used a three-run fourth inning to pull away for a 5-2 win.
Kyle Dion pitched five innings, striking out five and giving up three hits.
BRUNO’S SWEEPS GREELY: Dante Tocci pitched a four-hitter with four strikeouts and one walk, and hit an RBI sacrifice fly in the third inning as Bruno’s cruised to a 4-0 win over Greely in the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday in Cumberland.
Trey Walter added two hits, an RBI and a stolen base.
In the second game, Anthony Dimillo had a two-run single in the third, and Aiden Dimillo and Sam Payne added RBI doubles in the fifth as Bruno completed the sweep, 8-3 win.
-
Business
Bill to legalize sports betting advances in Maine Legislature
-
Sports
Tuesday’s local baseball roundup: Libson rolls by Topsham, 8-1
-
Local & State
Maine Legislature draws close to adjournment but some key battles remain
-
Sports
Tuesday’s major league roundup: Angels send Jays to sixth straight loss at home
-
Sports
Tuesday’s Sports Digest: Sea Dogs slip past Erie, 2-1