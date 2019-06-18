SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Authorities in the Dominican Republic on Tuesday announced the arrest of an 11th suspect in the attempted killing of former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz.

The newest arrest came as doctors at Massachusetts General Hospital upgraded Ortiz’s condition from “guarded” to “good.”

An official identified the suspect as Franklin Junior Meran. The official, who agreed to disclose the information only if not quoted by name because they weren’t authorized to discuss the case publicly, told The Associated Press that Meran is accused of renting one of the cars used in the June 9 shooting at a bar in Santo Domingo.

Ten other suspects have already been ordered to spend a year in preventive detention as the investigation continues.

Officials say they expect to release more details in the case Wednesday.

NATIONALS: Pitcher Max Scherzer suffered a broken nose when he took a ball off his face during batting practice.

Scherzer was injured while attempting a bunt. The team said a CT scan was negative.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner was scheduled to start one of the two games of Washington’s day-night doubleheader against Philadelphia on Wednesday. The Nationals said Scherzer’s status – as well as the team’s pitching plan for the doubleheader – was still to be determined.

Scherzer is 5-5 with a 2.81 ERA.

WHITE SOX: The Chicago White Sox plan to extend the protective netting all the way to the foul poles at Guaranteed Rate Field, becoming the first major league team to take such a step in the wake of a couple of high-profile fan injuries.

• The Chicago White Sox brought up catching prospect Zack Collins from Triple-A Charlotte and placed Welington Castillo on the 10-day injured list with a strained left oblique.

RANGERS: The Texas Rangers will retire former infielder Michael Young’s No. 10 jersey number later this season.

Young will be the fifth Ranger to have his number retired by the club, and the second this season.

Texas announced the honor for Young on Tuesday, only 10 days after former third baseman Adrian Beltre’s No. 29 number was retired. Young’s ceremony will be Aug. 31 before a game against Seattle.

The Rangers’ other retired numbers: Ivan Rodriguez (7), Johnny Oates (26) and Nolan Ryan (34).

Young is the franchise’s career leader with 1,823 games played. He also holds team records with his 2,230 hits, 1,085 runs scored, 415 doubles and 55 triples. He played his first 13 major league seasons (2000-12) in Texas, then split 2013 between Philadelphia and the Los Angeles Dodgers before retiring after that season.

He started at all four infield positions for Texas, and was a Gold Glove shortstop in 2008.

METS: The slumping New York Mets placed pitcher Jeurys Familia on the 10-day injured list and optioned pitcher Drew Gagnon to Triple-A Syracuse.

Familia went on the IL with a bone spur in his right shoulder, one day after giving up three runs while recording only one out in a 12-3 loss to the Atlanta Braves. Gagnon followed Familia to the mound and didn’t fare much better, surrendering four runs on five hits and three walks in 1 1/3 innings.

Gagnon departed for the minors with a 7.65 ERA in 15 games. Familia has a 7.81 ERA in 29 appearances out of New York’s dismal bullpen.

The Mets selected the contract of right-hander Stephen Nogosek from Triple-A and recalled lefty Daniel Zamora from Syracuse.

UMPIRES: Major League Baseball says it was inappropriate for the umpire’s union to comment on the one-game suspension levied against San Diego Padres star Manny Machado for his conduct following his ejection for arguing a called third strike Saturday at Colorado.

The MLB Umpires Association said in a tweet Tuesday that Machado was suspended for contact with an umpire “and VIOLENTLY throwing his bat against the backstop with absolutely no regard to anyone’s safety.” The tweet added that “Violence in the workplace is not tolerated” and asked “Is this truly what MLB wants to teach our youth?”

MLB said in a statement that MLB Chief Baseball Officer Joe Torre “considered all the facts and circumstances of Machado’s conduct, including precedent, in determining the appropriate level of discipline” and it does “not believe it is appropriate for the union representing Major League Umpires to comment on the discipline of players represented by the Players Association.”

MLB also says it is “inappropriate” to compare Machado’s outburst to the “extraordinarily serious issue of workplace violence.”

Machado is appealing his suspension and claims he did not touch plate ump Bill Welke during their argument.

