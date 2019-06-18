TORONTO — Tyler Skaggs pitched into the eighth inning, Kole Calhoun and Brian Goodwin hit solo home runs, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 Tuesday night.

Skaggs (6-6) went a season-best 7 1/3 innings. He allowed a run and three hits, walked none and struck out six to win consecutive starts for the first time since beating Kansas City on April 26 and Toronto on May 2.

Ty Buttrey got two outs in the eighth, and Hansel Robles finished for his 11th save in 13 opportunities.

Luis Rengifo had two hits as the Angels remained unbeaten in five meetings with the Blue Jays this season. Los Angeles has won 17 of 23 games in Toronto.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. homered for the Blue Jays, who have lost a season-worst six straight at home.

Skaggs retired his first 11 batters before Gurriel hit a two-out homer in the fourth. The shot was his eighth in 23 games since being recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on May 24.

Calhoun tied it with a drive off the right-field foul screen to begin the fifth, his 16th. Two outs later, Goodwin connected to put the Angels in front. The homer was Goodwin’s seventh.

Both homers came off right-hander Marcus Stroman (4-9), who allowed two runs and four hits in seven innings. Stroman has lost three of his past four decisions.

Calhoun also homered in Monday’s 10-5 win for the Angels. He’s gone deep three times in five games against Toronto.

Tim Mayza replaced Stroman after Kevan Smith reached on an infield single to begin the eighth. Mayza struck out pinch-hitter Justin Upton, and Rengifo singled before Tommy LaStella made it 3-1 with an RBI groundout.

INTERLEAGUE

TIGERS 5, PIRATES 4: Nicholas Castellanos trotted home when a potential double play in the eighth turned into an RBI fielder’s choice thanks to some indecisiveness by Pittsburgh second baseman Adam Frazier, allowing Detroit to win at Pittsburgh.

The Tigers loaded the bases off Kyle Crick (2-3) with one out when Brandon Dixon hit a grounder that rolled under Crick’s glove right to Frazier. Instead of flipping to shortstop Kevin Newman in hopes of turning an inning-ending double play, Frazier tried to tag Detroit’s Christin Stewart between first and second. Stewart backed off to avoid the tag, breaking up the play and forcing for Frazier to settle for one out instead of two.

Detroit’s shaky bullpen made it stand up, barely. Buck Farmer (4-4) earned the win despite giving up Newman’s tying RBI triple in the seventh. Joe Jimenez survived a bases-loaded jam in the eighth. Shane Greene earned his American League-leading 21st save by getting Josh Bell to hit into a game-ending double play as the Tigers snapped a four-game losing streak.

Miguel Cabrera had two hits in his first start at first base since May 31 as Detroit beat the Pirates for just the second time in their last 10 meetings.

