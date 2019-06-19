MINNEAPOLIS — Brock Holt is eligible for free agency after this season. The thought of playing for any other team but the Boston Red Sox is “weird to think about,” he said.

“I try not to think about it,” Holt said. “Obviously I’m here right now and I’ve enjoyed my time here so much and become part-Bostonian almost. Me and my family love it here. I love being part of this organization. So hopefully it works out to where we can remain here. But if not, that’s a bridge we’ll cross when we get there.”

Holt continues to show how much the Red Sox missed him when he spent 44 games on the injured list (April 6-May 27) with a scratched right cornea and shoulder impingement. His son, Griffin, poked him in the eye the morning of Opening Day in Seattle. He then suffered shoulder inflammation during his rehab assignment.

Since returning from the IL, Holt is 22 for 60 (.367) with a .415 on-base percentage and .500 slugging percentage, .915 OPS. He has 10 RBI and 13 runs in 17 games.

Holt stroked three hits Tuesday night during Boston’s 4-3 loss to the Twins in 17 innings.

Holt enjoyed a very productive 2018 season after missing significant time in 2016 and ’17 because of concussions and vertigo. Returning to the IL a week into this season was tough.

He wasn’t really thinking he needed to hurry up and return from his injuries because of free agency looming. The ability to show he can stay healthy and continue to be the same productive player as he was in 2018 should help him receive a more lucrative contract.

“I was thinking I need to get back because I want to be back,” Holt said. “I don’t want to be on the IL. You try not to think about all that stuff. You kind of control what you can control and whatever happens, happens. And that’s what I’m trying to do. When I was on the IL, I wasn’t stressing about getting back just because I’m a free agent. I was stressing because I wanted to get back and be able to help.”

Holt has learned to accept missing time is “part of the game.”

“You’re going to get hurt. You’re going to miss time. You try to stay as healthy as you can. Fortunately last year I was able to do that. Missed some time this year but feeling good now. But it’s frustrating. You ask anyone who’s on the IL. You want to be active and playing. But you can’t really do anything about it.”

We’re reminded of his value when he’s sidelined with an injury, but even more so when he returns, fills in at multiple positions and posts a .415 on-base percentage. He’s always been able to hit.

His teammates and Manager Alex Cora remind him of his importance.

“I get that vibe from my teammates. AC tells me all the time,” Holt said. “I try to do what I can to help us out. I do the best I can in whatever spot I’m put in. I’ve always said whenever I’m healthy and I’m able to play, I feel like I’m a good baseball player. And I still feel that way.”

Holt has become part Bostonian. He has embraced the Boston experience and the other three local teams, the Patriots, Bruins and Celtics.

“My wife’s from the Northeast so she kind of made me gravitate towards the Northeast,” Holt said “I love it up here. I like being there. I love the city. I love the people and love the Boston Red Sox.”

Holt earned an All-Star selection for the Red Sox in 2015, but his value to the club has increased over the past two years with Dustin Pedroia injured.

Pedroia (knee) is taking an indefinite break from baseball. He admitted he doesn’t know if he’ll ever be able to play again as his comeback from a left knee cartilage restoration procedure Oct. 25, 2017, has been unsuccessful to this point.

“We’re all thinking about Dustin,” Holt said. “Obviously you never want to see something like that happen. He’s been the leader of this team for as many years as I’ve been here. To see him kind of take a break, step away for a little while, it’s tough to see. But he’s back home and hopefully he’s not thinking about his knee and worrying about how it feels, and this and that. But just enjoying the time away and being with his family.”

“All of us who play the infield and play second base, we were kind of in that position last year without Dustin,” Holt said. “So I feel like this year’s no different. We expected him to be back and playing. But it’s kind of the same mindset. We’ve got to do our jobs and fill in.”

Holt has been impressed with how well Michael Chavis has played second after never playing a game there before 2019. Chavis mainly has been playing first base of late with Steve Pearce and Mitch Moreland on the IL.

“He’s a good athlete,” Holt said. “And he’s played short. And he’s played third. He did a great job. He asked questions. He’s been working on it. Didn’t surprise me too much. But it was cool to see him kind of step up and kind of hold that spot while guys were injured.”

Share

< Previous

Next >