In this time of relentless bad news, it was uplifting and heartwarming to see the outpouring of support for the newly arrived asylum seekers, not only from local citizens hoping to volunteer and donate, but also from other cities in the area and even from the state.

As someone who works with the homeless, however, I felt an ironic twinge when I read in the paper on Tuesday morning that the City Council had voted to hide the homeless on the outskirts of the city, further increasing their isolation from the greater community (“Riverton chosen for new homeless shelter,” Page A1).

Unfortunately, I expect no outpouring of support for these folks, either from local people or regionally. It is no wonder that members of this community feel discarded and worthless.

Rev. Jeff Logan

co-pastor, Grace-Street Ministry

Portland

