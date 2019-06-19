I am proud and grateful that I live in a community that rallies to support those in need. I affirm all that was said at Friday’s briefing by the governor and city officials regarding the Portland area’s response at all levels and by multiple sectors as we unexpectedly welcome weary travelers seeking respite and a safe place to call home.

However, I lament that in all the kudos, there was no mention of the many faith communities across the region who have been quietly and steadfastly working for years to support those who came before and have helped to make this a welcoming community. Every congregation of which I am aware, regardless of the denomination, has created programs to help our neighbors in need. And these New Mainers have been grateful.

Last week’s influx may have required the quick, industrial-strength response of many full-time employees, but there have been untold hundreds of volunteers in the background who have tirelessly given uncounted hours toward personally supporting our brothers and sisters from afar. And we will continue to do so.

This is to say to those who have called Portland home for years that there are endless ways to help draw the circle wider, even in your own neighborhood.

In response to the question of how we could possibly make room for more, I am reminded of the first-time mother who wonders if she could ever love another child as she has loved her firstborn. As our families grow, we learn that yes, we can. And we can find room for our new neighbors in our hearts and in our schedules. There is room at the table.

Alison Barker

community liaison, Williston-Immanuel United Church

Portland

