Correction

The May 29 Portland Police log should have stated Alisan Kavookjian, 41, of Portland, received a summons on Spring Street by Officer Christopher Coyne on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

Arrests

6/10 at midnight Sage Edwards, 28, of Westbrook, was arrested by Officer Kyle Forbes on a charge of assault on Spring Street.

6/10 at midnight Jaron White, 23, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Kyle Forbes on a charge of assault and trafficking in prison contraband on Spring Street.

6/10 at midnight Shawn Goodine, 40, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Andrew Castonguay on an outstanding warrant on Park Avenue.

6/10 at 1 p.m. Matthew Peverada, 37, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Lydia Ruetty on a charge of disorderly conduct on Thomas Street.

6/10 at 2 p.m. James Thomas Conklin, 60, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Mary Lukasiewicz on charges of operating after suspension and violation of conditional release on Forest Avenue.

6/10 at 4 p.m. Kevin Strachen, 55, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Benjamin Savage on a charge of criminal threatening on Congress Street.

6/10 at 4 p.m. Eric S. Wilkins, 34, of Chesterville, was arrested by Officer Jonathan Whiteman on a charge of burglary or a motor vehicle on Mechanic Street.

6/11 at 3 a.m. Joshua Leclair, 32, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Kyle Forbes on charges of receiving stolen property, violation of conditional release and two outstanding warrants on Somerset Street.

6/11 at noon Erin A. Ferrelli, 35, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Michael Galietta on a charge of assault on Forest Avenue.

6/11 at noon Dennis James Mendez, 51, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Ayaovi B. Alognon on a charge of criminal trespass on Commercial Street.

6/11 at 8 p.m. Nikki Lee Green, 43, of Portland, was arrested by Officer David Lemieux on a charge of operating under the influence on Washington Avenue.

6/11 at 11 p.m. Aidid I. Ahmed, 19, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Sara Clukey on a charge of disorderly conduct on St. John Street.

6/12 at 3 a.m. Brian J. Berry, 39, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Alexander Joyce on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs on Parris Street.

6/12 at 1 p.m. Leland W. Snowman, 48, of Boothbay, was arrested by Officer James Keddy on a charge of operating under the influence on Portland Fish Pier.

6/12 at 4 p.m. Shila Rae Lefebvre, 20, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Benjamin Savage on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Cumberland Avenue.

6/12 at 6 p.m. Aiden Alexander Berkey, 25, of Portland, was arrested by Officer James Keddy on charges of operating an unregistered motor vehicle and violation of conditional release on Center Street.

6/13 at midnight Samuel Randolph Smith, 29, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Curran Huff on an outstanding warrant on Commercial Street.

6/13 at midnight Steven Sullivan, 43, of South Portland, was arrested by Officer Andjelko Napijalo on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Sawyer Street.

6/13 at 2 a.m. Belinda Mae Libby, 51, of Portland, was arrested by Officer John Nelson on a charge of public drinking on Congress Street.

6/13 at 2 a.m. Shaima Seif Naji, 21, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Patrick Landrigan on an outstanding warrant on Deering Street.

6/13 at 7 a.m. Jonathan A, Wedemeyer, 45, was arrested by Officer Samuel Coyne on charges of criminal trespass and violation of conditional release on Oxford Street.

6/13 at noon Bonny Phillips, 30, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Samuel Coyne on a charge of assault on Winter Street.

6/13 at noon Hallam Singer, 30, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Samuel Coyne on a charge of assault on Winter Street.

6/13 at 3 p.m. Kara Maria Perkins, 34, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Samuel Coyne on an outstanding warrant on Commercial Street.

6/13 at 6 p.m. Crystal Jolicouer, 31, of Livermore Falls, was arrested by Officer Benjamin Savage on a charge of negotiating a worthless instrument on Middle Street.

6/14 at noon Raymondo Rezendes, 49, was arrested by Officer Christopher Coyne on an outstanding warrant on Oak Street.

6/14 at 5 p.m. Troy J. Donovan, 53, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Cody Forbes on a charge of assault on Park Avenue.

6/14 at 5 p.m. David Andrew Stradt, 54, of Lewiston, was arrested by Officer Henry Johnson on an outstanding warrant on Auburn Street.

6/14 at 7 p.m. Grady A. Hale, 25, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Henry Johnson on an outstanding warrant on Brentwood Street.

6/14 at 7 p.m. Jason Powell Sylvester, 44, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Curran Huff on an outstanding warrant on Winding Way.

6/15 at 3 a.m. Stasha A. Majeroni, 22, of Standish, was arrested by Officer Morgan Maclean, on a charge of operating under the influence on St. John Street.

6/15 at 6 a.m. Susan Twombley, 57, of Gorham, was arrested by Officer Alexander Joyce on a charge of operating after suspension on Commercial Street.

6/15 at 7 p.m. Antonio M. Henriques, 21, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Matthew Morrison on charges of assault and refusing to submit to arrest or detention on Portland Street.

6/15 at 7 p.m. Joseph B. Rivers, 35, of South Portland, was arrested by Officer Jakob Demchak on outstanding warrants on Portland Street.

6/16 at 2 a.m. Tyler Benwell, 21, of Westbrook, was arrested by Officer Jonathan Lackee on an outstanding warrant on Forest Avenue.

6/16 at 4 a.m. Wesley E. Burner, 31, of South Portland, was arrested by Officer Kyle Forbes on a charge of disorderly conduct on Alder Street.

6/16 at 3 p.m. Benjamin Cote, 38, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Brent Ross on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs on Preble Street.

