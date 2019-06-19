Summer Wine Dinners

The summer includes many opportunities to celebrate the bounty of local food and beverages in the Midcoast.

I have mentioned these three dinner series in past columns, but now is the time to mark your calendars and purchase tickets. They are all creative and delicious and sell out fast. Add these events to your summer celebration.

Graze at Pineland Farms is catered by the Black Tie Co. in partnership with local wineries, breweries, and distilleries. Dinners are served family style under a tent at Pineland Farms, 15 Farm View Drive, New Gloucester, 688-4539, $75 per person (groups of six or more are $60 per person). Upcoming dates: July 24, Aug. 14, Sept. 26, Oct. 16. Tickets at TheBlackTieCompany.eventbrite.com.

Live Well Farm Wine Dinners include five-course dinners and five wines along with a guest speaker. They are served in the beautiful Live Well Farm barn at 1583 Harpswell Neck Road, Harpswell, 833-2331. Summer dates: July 16, Aug. 13, Sept. 15. Tickets are $85 per person including tax and gratuity, and are available online at Eventbrite 30 days prior to the date.

Wolfe’s Neck Center Farm-to-table Dinner Series at the Mallet Barn in Freeport. Dinner dates: July 6, Aug. 18, Sept. 15, Oct. 6. Tickets and prices for members and non-members are available online at https://www.wolfesneck.org/visit/events/ or by calling 865-4469.

Food & Beverage Events

June 22

Wine tasting featuring Maxwell Point Vineyards and SoPo Wine Co., 3-5:30 p.m., Bow Street Market, 79 Bow St., Freeport, 865-6631, free.

Community BBQ presented by the Brunswick Downtown Association, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Food, music, kids train rides, fun; 1 Maine St., Town Mall, Brunswick, 729-4439, $5 per adult, $3 for kids 5 and under. Tickets available only at the door.

Taste of Summer Festival Maine, 1-5 p.m, 179 Admiral Fitch Ave., Brunswick Landing, Brunswick. Food trucks, music, non-alcoholic beverages, beer and spirits a la carte. Adults only (21-plus). Tickets $15 per person plus fee, available online at Eventbrite.com.

Now You’re Cooking Wine Tasting, 5-7 p.m., 49 Front St., Bath, 443-1402, free.

July 13

Harraseeket Wine Dinner celebrating wines from California and Oregon, 6 p.m. Five-course dinner including Peach-Burrata-Prosciutto Salad, Ravioli with Smoked Chicken, Lobster Grilled Cheese, New York Strip Steak, and Chocolate Torte; 162 Main St., Freeport, 865-9377, $75 per person plus tax and gratuity.

Food Features

Tao-Yuan in Brunswick is continuing to work on the production systems in the new greenhouse and they expect to have produce for the restaurant starting this summer. The cafe and retail space is on hold while they focus on the greenhouse and the company’s other restaurants, but is definitely still in the plans.

Sande Updegraph lives in Brunswick and is a longtime food writer. She can be reached at [email protected].

Graze Dinners, catered by Black Tie, are served family style under a tent at Pineland Farms in New Gloucester.

