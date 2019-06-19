SOUTH PORTLAND — The School Department is participating in the Summer Food Service Program to offer free meals to all children under 18 through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“It’s critical that kids have access to healthy food over the summer when school isn’t in session,” Superintendent of Schools Ken Kunin said. “We’ve been doing this for years and regularly serve thousands and thousands of meals each summer.”

Breakfast will be available weekdays July 1-Aug. 23 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. in the Community Room at Brickhill, 80 Brickhill Ave., and June 24-Aug. 9 at the cafeteria at Skillin Elementary School, 80 Wescott Road, from 8-8:30 a.m.

Lunch will also be available Monday-Friday in the cafeteria at Skillin Elementary School from 11:30 a.m-noon, June 24-Aug. 9. All programs will be closed on July 4.

