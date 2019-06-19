NEW YORK — Gary Sanchez hit a three-run homer to help chase Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell in the first inning, CC Sabathia got his 250th career win and the New York Yankees thumped the Tampa Bay Rays 12-1 Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep.

Gleyber Torres added a grand slam during a six-run seventh inning, and New York three-hit Tampa Bay to win its fifth in a row and extend its lead the AL East over the second-place Rays by 3 1/2 games. Tampa Bay was swept for the second time this season – the other came against Boston in April.

Snell (4-6) walked four, gave up two hits and was charged with six runs, getting one out on 39 pitches in the shortest start of his career. He is the first reigning Cy Young winner to allow at least six runs and get no more than one out in a start, according to STATS.

Colin Poche replaced Snell with the bases loaded, hit Gio Urshela with a pitch and allowed a two-run single to DJ LeMahieu before ending the inning. Snell’s previous shortest start was one-plus inning against the Yankees on Sept. 26, 2017.

Sabathia (4-4) pitched one-run ball over six innings. He struck out seven and allowed three hits and three walks. The left-hander has a 2.06 ERA in six starts against the Rays over the past two seasons.

New York had just three hits during the six-run first inning. Sanchez’s homer was his 21st in 54 games this season. The Yankees have homered in 22 consecutive games, three shy of the franchise record from 1941.

ATHLETICS 8, ORIOLES 3: Chris Bassitt took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and won for the first time in more than three weeks as Oakland handed visiting its eighth straight loss.

Josh Phegley had a three-run homer, Marcus Semien extended his hitting streak to 16 games and Stephen Piscotty doubled twice to help the A’s complete a three-game sweep. Oakland won 6 of 7 games against Baltimore this season.

Bassitt (4-3) allowed two hits and two runs in 5 2/3 innings, striking out six and walking three. The right-hander retired 16 of the first 18 batters he faced and didn’t give up a hit until Jonathan Villar lined a 3-2 pitch for a single with one out in the sixth.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

NATIONALS 6, PHILLIES 2: Patrick Corbin struck out eight over seven strong innings and host Washington won the first game of a day-night doubleheader.

This was the belated series opener after the teams were rained out Monday and Tuesday. Washington won for the 15th time in 22 games; the Phillies have lost 6 of 8.

Corbin (6-5) was originally set to start Monday and then pushed back twice by the postponements. But he was sharp against the Phillies, at one point striking out seven of nine batters. He scattered four hits and three walks in ending a personal three-game losing streak.

Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper was 0 for 2 with two walks. This series is his second trip back to Washington, where he played from 2012-18, since signing a 13-year, $330 million contract with Philadelphia in March.

PADRES 8, BREWERS 7: Franmil Reyes hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the seventh and Eric Hosmer added a two-run shot as San Diego overcame three homers by visiting Milwaukee for a three-game sweep.

Reyes’ shot to right-center, his 20th, came off Jeremy Jeffress (1-1) after Manny Machado hit a leadoff single and Hunter Renfroe walked. Reyes and Hosmer had three hits apiece.

INTERLEAGUE

REDS 3, ASTROS 2: Nick Senzel singled home the tying run with two outs in the ninth inning, and Jesse Winker followed with an RBI single as host Cincinnati rallied for a rare sweep of Houston.

The Reds matched their season high with a fourth straight win. They also swept the Marlins in April.

Former American League MVP Jose Altuve returned to Houston’s lineup, but couldn’t help the Astros avoid their first sweep of the season and their first on the road since September 2017 at Oakland. The AL West leaders have lost four in a row.

NOTES

YANKEES: The Yankees released right-hander Danny Farquhar, ending the relief pitcher’s comeback try with New York more than a year after he collapsed in the Chicago White Sox dugout because of a ruptured aneurysm and brain hemorrhage.

Farquhar buckled during a game with Chicago on April 20, 2018, and was hospitalized until May 7. He became a free agent after the season and signed with New York on a minor league contract.

Farquhar, 32, pitched in three major league spring training games. After spending time in extended spring training to build up arm strength, Farquhar made two appearances with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this month, allowing seven runs in three innings.

• Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner would consider boosting payroll above the third luxury tax level in an effort to help New York win its first World Series in a decade.

Despite placing 20 players on the injured list and matching last season’s total, the Yankees lead the AL East as the season approaches the halfway point. New York already has added AL home run leader Edwin Encarnacion.

YOUTUBE: YouTube’s first live broadcast of a Major League Baseball game will be July 18 when the Philadelphia Phillies host the Los Angeles Dodgers. MLB and YouTube are partnering to live stream 13 games after the All-Star break. They announced the deal in April.

Viewers will be able to access the games by going to YouTube.com/MLB or searching MLB in the YouTube app. The games will be available for free and are exclusive to YouTube, meaning they will not be aired by the team’s television partners.

MLB also announced that Cleveland at Toronto on July 23 and Detroit at the Los Angeles Angels on July 29 will be on YouTube.

WHITE SOX: The Chicago White Sox placed left-hander Manny Banuelos on the 10-day injured list and recalled right-hander Carson Fulmer from Triple-A Charlotte.

Banuelos, 28, is dealing with shoulder inflammation. He is 3-4 with a 6.90 ERA in 13 games, eight starts, in his first season with Chicago.

