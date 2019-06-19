BASEBALL

Anthony Castro struck out 11 and allowed only one hit in seven innings, and the Erie SeaWolves opened the second half of the Eastern League season with a 3-2 win Wednesday afternoon against the Portland Sea Dogs in Erie, Pennsylvania.

The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Sea Dogs, who went 6-3 on a nine-game road trip. Portland returns home to face the Reading Fightin Phils on Friday.

The Sea Dogs cut into a 3-0 deficit in the eighth inning, as a walk to Joey Curletta and singles by Luke Tendler and Jake Romanski made it 3-1. Tendler later scored on a throwing error, but the potential tying run was stranded at third.

Sea Dogs starter Konnor Wade allowed seven hits and three earned runs in seven innings. Josh Lester’s two-run homer in the third inning was the big blow against Wade.

AUTO RACING

TRUCKS: NASCAR denied Ross Chastain’s appeal after his race-winning truck was disqualified following a postrace inspection at Iowa Speedway on Saturday.

Chastain’s disqualification was the first under strict new rules put in place this season to deter cheating. NASCAR said the last time it disqualified an apparent race winner was April 17, 1960, when Emanuel Zervakis’ victory at Wilson Speedway in North Carolina was thrown out because of an oversized fuel tank.

Chastain was disqualified because the front end of his car was too low. His misfortune gave the victory to Brett Moffitt, and Chastain will be scored as if he finished last.

BOXING

OLYMPICS: The International Boxing Association is near bankruptcy, days before a decision to formally exclude the body from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

AIBA executive director Tom Virgets told board members it will be insolvent if International Olympic Committee members derecognize the troubled body next Wednesday.

The full IOC membership is expected to sign off on recommendations made last month by its executive board, which would deny AIBA its expected $17.5 million share of Tokyo Games commercial revenue and cut off the men’s and women’s 2019 world championships in Russia as qualifying paths.

The IOC board, chaired by President Thomas Bach, discussed the Tokyo boxing tournaments again Wednesday. However, there were no detailed talks about AIBA’s financial and staffing issues, IOC sports director Kit McConnell said.

SOCCER

SPAIN: Luis Enrique is stepping down as coach of the Spanish national team for personal reasons.

Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales said assistant coach Roberto Moreno will take over. Moreno has running of the team since Enrique had to step away for what the federation said were “family reasons” in March.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Tiffany Hayes scored a season-high 28 points, Renee Montgomery added 16 points and nine assists, and the Atlanta Dream pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the visiting Indiana Fever, 88-78.

