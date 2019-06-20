Victoria Bossong, a sophomore at Cheverus High, was named the Gatorade Maine girls track and field player of the year Thursday.
Bossong led the Stags to the outdoor Class A state championship by winning three events, setting Class A records in the 200 (24.80 seconds) and 400 (55.54). She also won the 100 in 12.37 seconds. Bossong placed eighth in the 400 in the New Balance nationals with a time of 53.81.
Bossong is the second athlete from Cheverus to win this award, joining Emma Gallant (2016-17).
