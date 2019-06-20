SOUTHERN MAINE —The Greater Northeast Collegiate Baseball League celebrated its opening day at The Ballpark in Old Orchard Beach on June 2.

The GNCBL was founded in 2017 to provide college baseball players from Northern New England with a competitive summer option, though at this point, players are coming from as far afield as Depauw University in Indiana and Sewanee University in Tennessee to participate.

All told, more than 40 Division I, II and III colleges are represented in the league, including recognizable Maine institutions like the UMaine Orono, University o9f Southern Maine and Bates, Colby and Thomas colleges. Former members of numerous local high school squads – from Bonny Eagle to Gorham to Westbrook and beyond – play in the GNCBL.

The League originally kicked off with four teams, but saw plenty of success and expanded to five teams in 2018. This year, they’re fielding six: the Nor’easters, the Windjammers, Patriots and Norsemen – returning from 2018 – as well as the Lightning and Mavericks, this year’s expansion outfits.

The GNCBL plays seven-inning games on Tuesdays and Thursdays and nine-inning games on Sundays. Teams clash at the Ballpark in Old Orchard and at USM’s Ed Flaherty Field, Saint Joseph College’s Larry Mahaney Diamond and Southern Maine Community College.

The League is online at www.gncbl.com; they’re on Twitter and Instagram both at @GNCBLBaseball, and they’re easily searchable on Facebook.

