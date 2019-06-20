Arrests
6/7 at 10:34 a.m. Kimberly Wilcox, 60, of Chelsea Way, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Scott Hendee on Chelsea Way, and also charged with violation of conditions of release.
6/9 at 2:41 p.m. Dianne James, 60, of Yarmouth Road, Gray, was arrested by Officer Benjamin Burnes on Gray Road on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license.
Summonses
No criminal summonses were reported from June 4-9.
Fire calls
6/6 at 4:06 p.m. Gas leak on York Ledge Drive.
6/7 at 12:46 p.m. Carbon monoxide detector activation on Porcupine Ridge Way.
6/8 at 1:47 a.m. Motor vehicle accident in Gray.
6/9 at 4:04 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295.
6/11 at 1:43 p.m. Building fire on Main Street.
EMS
Cumberland emergency medical services responded to seven calls from June 5 to 11.
