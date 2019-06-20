Immigration attorneys said Thursday that African migrants who arrived in Portland in recent weeks do not need to worry about Pres. Trump’s mass deportation threats.

The assurance comes as groups are offering two legal workshops for the families who have come to Maine’s largest city to seek asylum from the Sub-Saharan African countries.

Immigrant workshop: Building relationships between police and immigrant communities

WHO: The Congolese Community of Maine, attorney Vanessa Masterson and interim Portland Police Chief Vern Malloch.

WHAT: An overview of the asylum process, including immigration proceedings, asylum refugees and protections for people fleeing persecution, immigration court, removal proceedings and multicultural outreach and engagement programs for police agencies.

WHEN: Tonight, 5-7 p.m.

WHERE: Gateway Community Services, 501 Forest Ave.

WHAT IS ASYLUM?

Asylum is given to people who have suffered – or fear they will suffer – persecution in their homeland because of their race, religion, nationality, membership to a particular social group or political opinions. Someone granted asylum, as well as any eligible spouse or child, may remain and work in the United States and may eventually achieve lawful permanent resident status.

What is the difference between an asylee and a refugee?

Both have permission to be in the United States for their safety and security. A refugee gets approval to live here before arriving and is resettled with federal government support, while an asylee comes to the U.S. on his or her own and then seeks permission to stay.

How do asylees get here?

Asylum seekers may enter the United States legally on a temporary visa – student, visitor or otherwise – and then apply for asylum so they can stay. They also may present themselves at the border and declare their desire to apply for asylum, or enter the country illegally and then apply for asylum. Immigrants must apply for asylum within a year of arriving in the United States.

Are asylum seekers screened?

Yes. Applicants must prove their claims about being persecuted in their homelands, including by providing detailed accounts, dates, times and locations and by providing documentation, including affidavits from friends or family members. They also are subject to interviews with immigration officers and court hearings.

The 12-page application includes personal information about the applicant, spouse, children and family members, as well as previous addresses, employment history and any affiliations (past or present) with any foreign or domestic organizations.

They must submit to biometric screening, which includes fingerprinting and photographing. Their information is checked against databases maintained by the Department of Homeland Security, Department of Justice and Department of State.

How long does it take?

For those in detention, an asylum case can be determined in a matter of months. But for those who are not detained, such as those who arrived with visas and those who have been detained at the border and then released, the process can take years because of backlogs at immigration courts.

Can asylum seekers be deported?

Asylum seekers are lawfully present and can pursue asylum without fear of deportation as long as they do not miss court dates or break laws.

Can asylum seekers work?

Not for the first six months, at least, after filing an application, and it often takes much longer than that to get a federal work permit. That delay means many asylum seekers often rely on public assistance or community members for shelter and  other necessities while they wait for a work permit.

Why can’t they work sooner?

The U.S. Congress added the waiting period as a way to deter immigrants from abusing the asylum process by coming to the United States just to work as long as they can while their application is processed.

How many people seek asylum each year?

In 2015, 126,573 asylum applications were filed nationwide, according to the Department of Homeland Security’s U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and the Department of Justice’s Executive Office for Immigration Review.

It is not known exactly how many Maine residents have applied for asylum, although Maine has seen a dramatic increase in recent years in the number people who come to Maine legally with temporary visas and then applied for asylum to stay.

How many people are granted asylum each year, and how many are denied?

More than 84,000 applications for asylum were filed in the United States in 2015 by immigrants who were not in the midst of removal actions. A total of 40,062 cases were completed, with nearly 16,000 approved, 20,840 rejected and 3,223 cases dropped.

City officials and a leader of the Congolese Community of Maine  said some families have left the emergency shelter and are headed to Canada, because they are worried they will get rounded up and deported. That fear coincides with increasing talk by the Trump administration about an impending effort to deport large numbers of illegal immigrants.

But Beth Stickney, an immigration lawyer with over 30 years experience and a former executive director of the Immigrant Legal Advocacy Project, said the fear is largely unfounded based on a preliminary review of some of family’s paperwork earlier this week.

“In general, they do not need to worry about deportation at all at this point,” said Stickney, who is now the executive director of the Maine Business Immigration Coalition.

She and other volunteer lawyers reviewed the paperwork of many of the families staying at the Portland Expo on Monday and found that all were legally present. Since they are in the country legally, they do not need to worry about being deported, unless they did not receive their notices to appear in court and miss a future court date, she said.

“The individuals at the Expo that we’ve seen so far arrived so recently that their cases have not yet been scheduled for hearings,” said Stickney, adding that most families seeking asylum show up for their court hearings. “I can say from personal experience I never had a client not show up for a hearing unless there was a medical emergency that prevented it – and then we successfully did a motion to postpone the hearing.”

ILAP Executive Director Sue Roche agreed. “People cannot be deported until they have completed the immigration court process,” Roche said.

Portland has received 87 families, totaling 292 individuals, mostly from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Angola, since June 9. As of Tuesday night, 223 people were still at the shelter.

The families are fleeing violence and persecution in their homelands. Many of the migrants ask to be sent to Portland, Maine, after learning about the support the city provides and because of the immigrant community that has taken root here.

The typical journey for these families begins with a flight to Ecuador. Then the families, including pregnant women and young children, embark on a perilous months-long journey, mostly on foot, through rugged jungles, mountains and rivers in Central American and Mexico.

The new arrivals entered the U.S. through the southern border of Texas, declared their intent to seek asylum and were released into the country by immigration authorities and allowed to travel freely while they pursue their asylum case in immigration court. Asylum seekers are not allowed to work for at least six months after filing their asylum applications, and it can take many months to prepare the application before filing.

Lawyers from the Immigrant Legal Advocacy Project will spend all day Friday at the Portland Expo, which was quickly converted into an emergency shelter last week, to review any paperwork the migrants may have and offer legal advice.

And tonight, the Congolese Community Association of Maine will be holding a workshop called “Building relationships between police and immigrant communities,” that also will address the legal rights of the migrants.

The workshop will feature interim Portland Police Chief Vern Malloch and attorney Vanessa Masterson. It will cover immigration proceedings, removal proceedings and multicultural outreach and engagement for police, among other things.

City Manager Jon Jennings said Wednesday that the city has been sensitive to the trauma that many asylum seekers have endured by the police and military back home. That’s primarily why the city has unarmed security guards inside the Expo, rather than uniformed police officers.

The focus on legal help for asylum seekers comes as the inflow of migrants has largely stopped and officials from Portland and surrounding communities have begun focusing on trying to find housing for the migrants.

Jennings said his goal is to decommission the shelter at the Expo within the next few weeks. But to do that, the 60 families would need to find more stable housing arrangements.

So far, the city has received nearly $400,000 in donations to help the families staying at the Expo.

The donations come from more than 2,500 people in 30 states and 226 different Maine communities, according to the city. But the costs of assistance for the families is sure to exceed those donations and some Portlanders are worried about the long-term costs to the city.

 

