WHAT: An overview of the asylum process, including immigration proceedings, asylum refugees and protections for people fleeing persecution, immigration court, removal proceedings and multicultural outreach and engagement programs for police agencies.

WHAT IS ASYLUM?

Asylum is given to people who have suffered – or fear they will suffer – persecution in their homeland because of their race, religion, nationality, membership to a particular social group or political opinions. Someone granted asylum, as well as any eligible spouse or child, may remain and work in the United States and may eventually achieve lawful permanent resident status.

What is the difference between an asylee and a refugee?

Both have permission to be in the United States for their safety and security. A refugee gets approval to live here before arriving and is resettled with federal government support, while an asylee comes to the U.S. on his or her own and then seeks permission to stay.

How do asylees get here?

Asylum seekers may enter the United States legally on a temporary visa – student, visitor or otherwise – and then apply for asylum so they can stay. They also may present themselves at the border and declare their desire to apply for asylum, or enter the country illegally and then apply for asylum. Immigrants must apply for asylum within a year of arriving in the United States.

Are asylum seekers screened?

Yes. Applicants must prove their claims about being persecuted in their homelands, including by providing detailed accounts, dates, times and locations and by providing documentation, including affidavits from friends or family members. They also are subject to interviews with immigration officers and court hearings.

The 12-page application includes personal information about the applicant, spouse, children and family members, as well as previous addresses, employment history and any affiliations (past or present) with any foreign or domestic organizations.

They must submit to biometric screening, which includes fingerprinting and photographing. Their information is checked against databases maintained by the Department of Homeland Security, Department of Justice and Department of State.

How long does it take?

For those in detention, an asylum case can be determined in a matter of months. But for those who are not detained, such as those who arrived with visas and those who have been detained at the border and then released, the process can take years because of backlogs at immigration courts.

Can asylum seekers be deported?

Asylum seekers are lawfully present and can pursue asylum without fear of deportation as long as they do not miss court dates or break laws.

Can asylum seekers work?

Not for the first six months, at least, after filing an application, and it often takes much longer than that to get a federal work permit. That delay means many asylum seekers often rely on public assistance or community members for shelter and other necessities while they wait for a work permit.

Why can’t they work sooner?

The U.S. Congress added the waiting period as a way to deter immigrants from abusing the asylum process by coming to the United States just to work as long as they can while their application is processed.

How many people seek asylum each year?

In 2015, 126,573 asylum applications were filed nationwide, according to the Department of Homeland Security’s U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and the Department of Justice’s Executive Office for Immigration Review.

It is not known exactly how many Maine residents have applied for asylum, although Maine has seen a dramatic increase in recent years in the number people who come to Maine legally with temporary visas and then applied for asylum to stay.

How many people are granted asylum each year, and how many are denied?

More than 84,000 applications for asylum were filed in the United States in 2015 by immigrants who were not in the midst of removal actions. A total of 40,062 cases were completed, with nearly 16,000 approved, 20,840 rejected and 3,223 cases dropped.