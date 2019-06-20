AUGUSTA — Maine lawmakers worked through the early morning hours Thursday as they scrambled to complete work on a number of important and potentially contentious issues before adjourning the 2019 lawmaking session just after (TIME)…..

And while the Legislature managed to complete its work on a range of bills that do everything from tacking a new tax onto vaping devices to switching Maine back to a presidential primary vote in March of next year they failed to reach agreement on how much the state should borrow to fix highways and bridges or build out a lagging broadband network —key infrastructure improvements Gov. Janet Mills had asked them to send to voters for approval this fall.

Mills, a Democrat, also worked through the early morning hours signing dozens of bills into law including one that makes racial profiling by police a crime.

She also came in to briefly address lawmakers to thank them for their work in a return to a long-standing tradition that had been largely abandoned by her predecessor Republican Gov. Paul LePage.

After midnight, lawmakers had yet to vote on a proposed $239 million bond package, rules governing the roll-out of recreational marijuana sales in Maine, a high-profile gun safety bill and a controversial welfare proposal for non-citizens.

The flow of bills between the House and the Senate came to a standstill around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday when the Senate Republican minority caucus refused to join in a move to extend the lawmaking session – a vote that had to be taken by midnight — but moments later agreed to the extension on assurances from Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, that the Senate would work through the night trying to finish all the Legislature’s remaining business.

Sen. Jeff Timberlake, R-Turner, the Senate’s assistant minority leader, ask Jackson if he would keep his promise that the session wouldn’t be dragged on for several additional days and would finish Thursday.

Jackson said he would allow votes on “every possible piece of legislation that I can.”

The House earlier in the night voted 124-15 to stretch its work .time out, easily clearing the two-thirds majority needed under the state’s Constitution to extend by a day

Earlier Wednesday, lawmakers completed work on a host of bills and sent them to Gov. Janet Mills for her signature. One measure would make Maine the latest state to legalize sports betting. Another would add Maine to the states holding presidential primaries on “Super Tuesday” next March rather than continue using a caucus system to vote for party nominees.

But lawmakers were tied up over other issues, pushing the session beyond Wednesday’s statutory adjournment date. One of those hang-ups appeared to be how large a borrowing package to send to voters for approval.

Mills, a Democrat, has asked lawmakers to approve a $239 million bond package but Republicans were pushing to lower the state’s debt and focus primarily on roads and bridges.

Mills’ proposed bond package, which was endorsed by the Legislature’s budget-writing committee, includes: $105 million for road, bridge and infrastructure repair; $50 million for research and development, expanding broadband and fishing/farming infrastructure; $65 million for wastewater treatment projects, renewable energy and the Land for Maine’s Future program; and $19 million career and technical education or child care.

Legislative leaders from both parties were in and out of closed-door meetings with Mills throughout Wednesday, but the impasse was not resolved by midnight.

Among other bills that were still in the works late Wednesday were measures to apply a ranked-choice voting system to the presidential primary, to establish the rules for the sale of recreational marijuana and to increase reimbursement rates for the state’s ambulance services. Lawmakers had also given preliminary approval — but not final passage — to a bill that would allow police to take guns from a person in “protective custody” if they are deemed a threat to themselves or others.

The Maine Senate gave its approval Wednesday to a bill to form a working group to study and recommend improvements for mental health services.

The bill sponsored by Sen. Cathy Breen, D-Falmouth, was backed by the state’s sheriffs association among other advocates, who have said county jails are increasingly filled with people who need help and not simply confinement.

Breen, who introduced the measure in May, is the parent of a child with mental illness.

“I have seen firsthand how inefficient and ineffective our existing system of mental health services can be,” Breen said in a prepared statement following the vote. “It’s time we make sure we’re investing our energy and money where it will best help Mainers in need.”

The measure is aimed at developing recommendations on how the state can best shift its resources to community-based services to improve early interventions to help people before they are in a crisis situation.

