Bath

Mon.  6/24  5 p.m.  Piping Plover and Least Tern Management  CH

Tues.  6/25  5 p.m.  Economic Development Committee  CH

Wed.  6/26  4 p.m.  Transportation Committee  CH

Wed.  6/26  6 p.m. Richardson-Western Traffic Calming  CH

Brunswick

Mon.  6/25  5:30 p.m.  Master Plan Implementation Committee  TH

Mon.  6/25  7 p.m.  Planning Board  TH

Tues.  6/26  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee  TH

Tues.  6/26  6 p.m.  Rivers & Coastal Waters Commission  TH

Tues.  6/26  5:30 p.m.  School Policy & Planning Committee  TH

Wed.  6/27  5 p.m.  Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee  TH

Wed.  6/27  7 p.m.  Recycling & Sustainability Committee  TH

Harpswell

Mon.  6/24  8 a.m.  Board of Appeals  Site Visit

Tues.  6/25  3 p.m. Board of Selectmen Workshop  TO 

Tues.  6/25  5 p.m.  Marine Resources  TO

Wed.  6/26  5 p.m.  Picture Post Workshop  TO

Wed.  6/26  6:30 p.m.  Board of Appeals  TO

Topsham

Mon.  6/24  5 p.m.  Topsham Housing Authority  CR

Mon.  6/24  6 p.m. Board of Selectmen Workshop  RR

Mon.  6/27  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen Workshop  RR

Thur.  6/27  TBA  Board of Selectmen Executive Session  RR

