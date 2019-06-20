Bath
Mon. 6/24 5 p.m. Piping Plover and Least Tern Management CH
Tues. 6/25 5 p.m. Economic Development Committee CH
Wed. 6/26 4 p.m. Transportation Committee CH
Wed. 6/26 6 p.m. Richardson-Western Traffic Calming CH
Brunswick
Mon. 6/25 5:30 p.m. Master Plan Implementation Committee TH
Mon. 6/25 7 p.m. Planning Board TH
Tues. 6/26 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee TH
Tues. 6/26 6 p.m. Rivers & Coastal Waters Commission TH
Tues. 6/26 5:30 p.m. School Policy & Planning Committee TH
Wed. 6/27 5 p.m. Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee TH
Wed. 6/27 7 p.m. Recycling & Sustainability Committee TH
Harpswell
Mon. 6/24 8 a.m. Board of Appeals Site Visit
Tues. 6/25 3 p.m. Board of Selectmen Workshop TO
Tues. 6/25 5 p.m. Marine Resources TO
Wed. 6/26 5 p.m. Picture Post Workshop TO
Wed. 6/26 6:30 p.m. Board of Appeals TO
Topsham
Mon. 6/24 5 p.m. Topsham Housing Authority CR
Mon. 6/24 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen Workshop RR
Mon. 6/27 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen Workshop RR
Thur. 6/27 TBA Board of Selectmen Executive Session RR
-
Nation & World
Global airlines reroute flights after Iran downs U.S. drone
-
Editorials
Another View: Congress should act as gun industry weakens
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Carbon fee would recognize urgency of climate change
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Aspiring Planning Board members urged to treat Portland’s waterfront with care
-
Real Estate
Fine Portland Home Has an Extraordinary Yard Bordering Payson Park