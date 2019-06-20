MINNEAPOLIS — Eduardo Rodríguez picked up Boston’s bullpen a night after a 17-inning loss, Brock Holt drove in three runs and the Red Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 9-4 on Wednesday night.

Rodríguez (8-4) allowed four runs on eight hits, but more important, he lasted seven innings after the Red Sox used eight relievers in Tuesday’s marathon.

Boston scored three runs in the second, fifth and eighth innings to win for the seventh time in eight games. The AL Central-leading Twins have dropped 3 of 4 and lost a home series for just the second time this season.

Kyle Gibson (7-4) couldn’t lighten the load on Minnesota’s bullpen. He tied a career high with five walks and threw 94 pitches in 4 1/3 innings, allowing six runs on seven hits.

Eddie Rosario’s RBI single put Minnesota ahead in the first, but Holt, Michael Chavis and Mookie Betts each had RBI singles in the second.

Willians Astudillo and Max Kepler homered in the fourth to give the Twins a 4-3 lead, but Boston rallied again.

Xander Bogaerts ripped an RBI double to left. Holt scored another run with a sacrifice fly and Chavis chased Gibson with his second hit.

Rodríguez settled in and retired 11 of his final 12 batters after Kepler’s homer.

NOTES: 3B Rafael Devers left the game in fifth inning with right hamstring tightness. Devers appeared to sustain the injury running out an infield single. He stayed in the game but was replaced by Eduardo Núñez after running to third base. … Nathan Eovaldi (right elbow) threw for the third straight day. Manager Alex Cora said Eovaldi would take a day off and the team would map out his next throwing session. … Heath Hembree (right elbow extensor strain) played catch before the game.

Share

< Previous